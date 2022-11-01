Lunar eclipse on Dev Diwali 2022: Know how, when to watch blood moon from Indian cities on November 8

Lunar eclipse 2022 will occur on November 8 (File photo)

Just a few days after a partial solar eclipse which took place a day after Diwali 2022, a total lunar eclipse will take place on the day of Dev Diwali 2022. It must be noted that the lunar eclipse on November 8 will be the last one for the year 2022.

On the day of the chandra grahan 2022, the moon will appear partially red in colour, also known as ‘Blood Moon’. According to experts, the lunar eclipse taking place on November 8 will be visible from several eastern cities of India.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took to social media and announced that a total lunar eclipse will take place on November 8, and such an event will not take place for several years after the next week.

The US space agency tweeted, “On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area."

The last total lunar eclipse took place earlier this year in May, while the next total Chandra grahan will take place on March 14, 2025, according to NASA. This lunar eclipse will also lead to a phenomenon called a blood moon, as per experts.

Lunar eclipse 2022: Date and time

The lunar eclipse will be visible only from several eastern cities in India, including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati. According to reports, the lunar eclipse will also be visible partially from Delhi on November 8.

The timing for the visibility of the lunar eclipse in India is from 5:32 pm to 6:18 pm on November 8. There is no equipment required for viewing the Chandra grahan next week, and it will be visible to the naked eye. Binoculars and telescopes can also be used to view the lunar eclipse next Tuesday.

If you are not able to view the Chandra grahan from your city, you can also live stream the event through the social media handles of NASA.

