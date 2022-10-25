Check solar eclipse timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the region including Europe, the Middle East, northern sections of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean today, the day after Diwali, in India. It will start before dusk and can be seen over much of the nation. A solar eclipse shouldn't be seen with the unaided eye, not even for a brief period. Your eyes could sustain major harm. In addition, a Solar Eclipse happens on a New Moon day when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and Earth and all three celestial bodies are in line. When the Moon partially obscures the solar disc, there is a partial solar eclipse.

The partial solar eclipse will begin in Iceland at around 14:29 hours IST and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 16:30 hours (IST). It will end at around 18:32 hours (IST) over the Arabian Sea. (Also Read: Experience partial solar eclipse in Jaipur via 'Astro night sky tourism', check details

The partial Solar Eclipse will last 1 hour and 45 minutes in India. It will be visible for the longest in Gujarat's Dwarka and for the shortest time in West Bengal's Kolkata for only 12 minutes.

City-wise timings of the Solar Eclipse: