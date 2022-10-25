Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Check solar eclipse timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow

The partial Solar Eclipse will take place today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Check solar eclipse timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow
Check solar eclipse timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow
A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the region including Europe, the Middle East, northern sections of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean today, the day after Diwali, in India. It will start before dusk and can be seen over much of the nation. A solar eclipse shouldn't be seen with the unaided eye, not even for a brief period. Your eyes could sustain major harm. In addition, a Solar Eclipse happens on a New Moon day when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and Earth and all three celestial bodies are in line. When the Moon partially obscures the solar disc, there is a partial solar eclipse.
 
The partial solar eclipse will begin in Iceland at around 14:29 hours IST and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 16:30 hours (IST). It will end at around 18:32 hours (IST) over the Arabian Sea. (Also Read: Experience partial solar eclipse in Jaipur via 'Astro night sky tourism', check details)
 
The partial Solar Eclipse will last 1 hour and 45 minutes in India. It will be visible for the longest in Gujarat's Dwarka and for the shortest time in West Bengal's Kolkata for only 12 minutes. 
 
City-wise timings of the Solar Eclipse:
  • New Delhi: 04:28 pm to 05:42 pm
  • Mumbai: 04:49 pm to 06:09 pm
  • Hyderabad: 04:58 pm to 05:48 pm
  • Bengaluru: 05:12 pm to 05:56 pm
  • Chennai: 05:13 pm to 05:45 pm
  • Kolkata: 04:51 pm to 05:04 pm
  • Lucknow: 4:36 pm to 5:26 pm
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.