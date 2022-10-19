Experience partial solar eclipse in Jaipur via 'Astro night sky tourism', check details

The Department of Science and Technology of the Government of Rajasthan is hosting an event under the title of "Astro night sky tourism" where skywatchers will be able to view the partial solar eclipse on October 25 using glasses in the presence of experts.

According to officials, the event will take place at the Surya Mandir from 4.30 to 5.30 p.m. They also stated that there would be professionals on hand to guide and show how to use technology while viewing the eclipse.

This year's partial solar eclipse will be visible for 41% of the time on October 25. Even though it is a solar eclipse, Jaipur residents will be fortunate to see it as the Sun sets in the west. According to officials, the next time such a phenomenon will be observed is on March 20, 2034.

They said, "While you watch the eclipse using solar eclipse viewing glasses, experts will demonstrate and guide you to use and watch the eclipse."

A telescope will be used to project the eclipse onto a screen for uninterrupted observation. Until the Sun sets, the entire procedure can be observed, according to the officials.

Notably, Rajasthan is the first Indian state to declare the expansion of night sky astro tourism to all 33 of its districts.

According to the officials, New Delhi's Bikaner House will also develop into a centre for night sky Astro tourism, where a telescope will soon be set up.

The Department of Science and Technology's outgoing Secretary, Mugdha Singa, revealed that approval had been given for the acquisition of 38 telescopes, 33 for each district in the state, four for Jaipur, and one for Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS

