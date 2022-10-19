Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Experience partial solar eclipse in Jaipur via 'Astro night sky tourism', check details

On October 25, 2022, there will be a partial solar eclipse with a visibility of 41 percent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Experience partial solar eclipse in Jaipur via 'Astro night sky tourism', check details
Experience partial solar eclipse in Jaipur via 'Astro night sky tourism', check details

The Department of Science and Technology of the Government of Rajasthan is hosting an event under the title of "Astro night sky tourism" where skywatchers will be able to view the partial solar eclipse on October 25 using glasses in the presence of experts.

According to officials, the event will take place at the Surya Mandir from 4.30 to 5.30 p.m. They also stated that there would be professionals on hand to guide and show how to use technology while viewing the eclipse.

This year's partial solar eclipse will be visible for 41% of the time on October 25. Even though it is a solar eclipse, Jaipur residents will be fortunate to see it as the Sun sets in the west. According to officials, the next time such a phenomenon will be observed is on March 20, 2034.

They said, "While you watch the eclipse using solar eclipse viewing glasses, experts will demonstrate and guide you to use and watch the eclipse."

A telescope will be used to project the eclipse onto a screen for uninterrupted observation. Until the Sun sets, the entire procedure can be observed, according to the officials.

Notably, Rajasthan is the first Indian state to declare the expansion of night sky astro tourism to all 33 of its districts.

According to the officials, New Delhi's Bikaner House will also develop into a centre for night sky Astro tourism, where a telescope will soon be set up.

The Department of Science and Technology's outgoing Secretary, Mugdha Singa, revealed that approval had been given for the acquisition of 38 telescopes, 33 for each district in the state, four for Jaipur, and one for Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-un-chief-to-honour-2611-victims-at-mumbai-s-taj-hotel-2994042

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.