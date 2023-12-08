Headlines

Lifestyle

Keep your kitchen neat and organised with premium cutlery trays on Amazon

Say hello to easy access of utensils with these amazing cutlery trays available on Amazon. Your kitchen deserves this smart and practical solution.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Cutlery trays are like having a magic wand to transform your kitchen drawers from chaotic to organised. With designated compartments, you can easily find and access your silverware, serving utensils, and kitchen gadgets. It's a total game-changer for keeping your kitchen neat and tidy.

Juzr Expandable Cutlery Tray At Rs 759

 

  • The tray's two halves can be adjusted to accommodate various drawer sizes and they lock securely once set
  •  It includes a movable dish for tiny, loose items and an expandable area for larger utensils or items
  • This ingenious drawer organiser can be adjusted to fit different drawer sizes and it offers multiple compartments for all your silverware and utensils.

SmartSlide PVC Cutlery tray for Kitchen Drawer At Rs 1,299

  • This cutlery tray, boasting dimensions of 25 X 19 inches, is a perfect fit for your modular kitchen
  •  Its size ensures that it can accommodate a wide variety of cutlery, keeping your utensils organized and easily accessible
  • The tray's durable construction ensures a long lifespan, providing you with a reliable storage solution for a significant period of time.

HOKIPO 4 Compartments Bamboo Cutlery Tray At Rs 749

  • With 4 compartments, the HOKIPO bamboo cutlery organizer tray is designed to accommodate your dinner forks, spoons, knives, peeler, grater, and more
  • Taking care of this bamboo cutlery holder tray is a breeze, simply wipe it with a dry cloth and allow it to air dry thoroughly
  • The size of this cutlery holder measures 33 X 25 X 4.5 cm. 

VIDISA Expandable Cutlery Tray At Rs 749

  • This versatile cutlery tray can adjust to fit a range of drawer sizes, from 11.4 to 18.85 inches
  • With 9 compartments, this utensils and gadgets organizer can keep your cutlery neatly stored and within easy reach in your drawers

