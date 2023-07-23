Headlines

Sunny Leone recalls receiving support from Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor after controversial 2016 interview

Fatty liver: 5 swollen body parts that could be sign of liver disease

6 must-watch films of Suriya

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s mother and sisters twinning in pink during Manish Malhotra’s show, pics go viral

Isha Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Nina Kothari and Deepika Salgaoncar all were spotted wearing pink during Manish Malhotra's show in Jio World Convention Centre.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Thursday evening turned showstoppers at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show. Ranveer's wife-actor Deepika Padukone also attended the show with his mother Anju Bhavnani. Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s sisters Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar were also present to witness the show. 

Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show at Jio World Convention Centre organised on July 20th left people amazed. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani were sitting together in the front row while the ramp walk was going on. 

Isha Ambani’s outfit caught netizens' eye when Ranveer Singh greeted her and Mukesh Ambani in between the ramp walk. Several people were appreciating Ranveer Singh’s gesture while some are appreciating Isha Ambani’s pink outfit and how the Ambani family were twinning. 

Isha Ambani was wearing a pink outfit. Isha exuded elegance while wearing a pink-hued palazzo ensemble and matching dupatta. She chose transparent heels to go with her dress and let her hair open.

While her father Mukesh Ambani was wearing a black and white striped shirt and black pants. People noticed that Dhirubhai Ambani’s wife Kokilaben Ambani and her daughters Nina Kothari and Deepika Salgaocar and granddaughter Isha Ambani, all were twinning in pink. 

Kokilaben Ambani was spotted wearing a pink-coloured saree. She finished off her appearance with a bindi and a bun.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha shared a quick laugh with Ranveer Singh as he halts during his ramp walk. 

 

