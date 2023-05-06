India's Priyanka Mallick designs brooch and coronation dress for King Charles and Queen Camilla

A woman fashion designer from a village in West Bengal's Hooghly district has designed a dress for British Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III to wear at his coronation. She received a letter from the royal family, inviting him to attend Saturday's coronation ceremony and thanking him.

Letter from Buckingham Palace

Fashion designer Priyanka Malik, 29, hopes the King and Queen will wear the same brooch and dress during their coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. Designer Malik said, "It was a very proud moment when I found out that the Queen and the King had appreciated my dress and brooch designs. When I received the letter and email from Buckingham Palace, I am very happy because it really means a lot to me.

However, an invitation has been sent to Priyanka to attend the coronation ceremony, but she will not be able to attend as she is not feeling well. "My health is not good, so my doctor has forbidden me to go out," he said. However, she may attend the function organized by the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

The designer had previously approached representatives of the royal family and expressed his desire to design a dress for the Queen. She first sent his designs, which were liked and appreciated.

Their designs will be launched on the British government website

Mallick has graduated in Fashion Design from the University of Milan in Italy through online mode. She also obtained his master's degree from there. "I have won International Fashion Designer Marathon in Milan, Italy in 2019, Fashion Stylist of the Year in Milan, Italy in 2020 and Real Super Woman Award in India in 2022," she said.

Along with this, she also said that her designs will also be launched on the British government's website, especially for the coronation.