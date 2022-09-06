Ikigai: Know all about the Japanese secret to a long and happy life

Ikigai means finding a real purpose in life

You might have heard the word ikigai being thrown around once or twice and wondered what it meant. Ikigai is a Japanese philosophy that has been in existence for over a hundred years and surrounded the way Japanese live. Some people believe that it's the reason why they bask in happiness and live long.

Iki in Japanese means life and gai describe worth or value. Therefore, the term means "reason for being." Your ikigai is a bliss to your life purpose. It's what brings you joy and motivates you to get out of bed every morning.

According to the residents of the Japanese, Okinawa, a village in Japan that is also called the "Island of longevity", is where the world’s longest-living people lives and, find it is the key to a happier and longer life. Having a strong sense of ikigai, the place where passion, mission, vocation, and profession intersect—means that each day is infused with meaning.

Inner Truth: Simple Happiness

The residents of Okinawa do not believe in the concept of retirement. They believe in this theory, that a person who has already found their ikigai will never get retired. The purpose of living could be anything, it can be cooking, gardening or a corporate job doesn't matter, the only thing matters is the purpose of living should be found and lived.

5 pillars of Ikigai;

Ken Mogi, the author of the book Ikigai, states that the five pillars provide the essential foundation to allow your Ikigai to flourish.

Pillar 1: Starting small- people can achieve their goals by taking small steps.

Pillar 2: Releasing yourself- The second pillar is “releasing yourself”, about which Nick shares the following quote from Ken’s book:

"Accepting yourself is one of the most important and difficult tasks we face in our lives. Indeed, accepting oneself is one of the easiest, simplest, and most rewarding things you can do for yourself. A low budget maintenance-free formula for being happy."

Pillar 3: Harmony and sustainability- Nick thinks this is great advice and says that if people could think beyond their selfish needs, it would create harmony and sustainability.

Pillar 4: The joy of little things- Ken proposes starting the day with some ikigai and getting into the habit of using the little things to create pleasurable, rewarding experiences that facilitate contentment.

Pillar 5: Being in the here and now- According to Ken, children value the present because they have no definite idea of the past or future, so to be present helps people to bring out their inner child.