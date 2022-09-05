How to discuss menstruation with teens?

Menstruation is a normal and healthy part of life for most women

Having a period is a sign of health and fertility, it’s part of a monthly process called the menstrual cycle, which is the body’s way of preparing itself for a pregnancy. On average the menstrual cycle lasts 28 days although, anything from 21 to 35 days is normal, the cycle is regulated by hormones, little messengers produced by the brain and ovaries. It has 4 phases.

Menstruation

Pre-ovulation

Ovulation

Pre- menstruation

Girls usually get their periods at the age of 12 or 13. First menstruation can be a bit scary for girls and mothers. But, to avoid last-minute trauma in the future every mother or teacher should explain to the teens about the menstrual cycle.

How to initiate the conversation about menstruation

Ask if your child knows about periods. Then, you can share basic information, such as: As a girl develops into a woman, her body changes so she can have a baby when she grows up. Part of that is getting a place ready for the baby to grow inside the mom. The place a baby grows is called the uterus. Every month the uterus wall gets ready for a baby. If there is no baby, the uterus wall comes off and bleeds a little. The blood comes out of a woman's vagina. The body makes a new wall every month, just in case there is a baby. Explain to them the importance of menstrual hygiene.

If you don't feel comfortable talking with your kids about periods, make sure they have another way to get this information. Maybe watching a video or reading a book together would be easier. You also can ask your doctor, nurse, school counsellor, or a trusted family member to talk to your child.

Ask them to shoot their doubts, such as-

What causes a period?

Do periods happen regularly when menstruation starts?

How long do periods last?

How often does a period happen?

How to deal with periods cramps?