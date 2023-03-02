Search icon
How much does Mukesh-Nita Ambani's driver earns in a month? Check whopping amount

It is important to know that it is not easy to become Mukesh Ambani's driver. One has to reportedly go through rigorous training to keep up with the uber-luxurious lifestyle of the family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

How much does Mukesh-Nita Ambani's driver earns in a month? Check whopping amount
Photo vis India.com

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Not only this, but the Ambani family also owns the second-most expensive home in the world. Antilia ranks right after Buckingham Palace. It won't be a stretch to say that the Ambani's live a luxurious life. But, do you know how much the driver to Mukesh Ambani makes in a month? 

It is important to know that it is not easy to become Mukesh Ambani's driver. One has to reportedly go through rigorous training to keep up with the uber-luxurious lifestyle of the family. Mukesh Amabni's driver is reportedly provided on a contractual basis through a private company that conducts a thorough procedure to hire Mukesh Amabni's driver. 

How much is the salary of Mukesh Ambani's driver? 

Mukesh Ambani's driver reportedly earns a whopping Rs 2 lakh per month. Many qualified people working in a large corporations also don't make the kind of money that Mukesh Ambani's driver makes. 

But, what makes this salary justifiable is Mukesh Ambani's expensive and luxurious car collection. It is because of this that the driver of Mukesh Ambani must be well-versed in driving all sorts of insanely opulent and powerful vehicles.

