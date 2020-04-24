Heartbreaking! A new mother dies from COVID-19 after giving birth, without getting to meet her son

A woman has died from coronavirus days after giving birth to a baby boy. 29-year-old Fozia Hanif had tested positive of COVID-19 and was admitted to Birmingham Heartlands hospital in the UK after she complained about breathing issues and sadly died just six days later after giving delivery.

She delivered a baby boy on 31 weeks of pregnancy on April 2 by the cesarean section. As she was infected with COVID-19, she didn't get a chance to hold her baby.

Due to her condition, Fozia was unable to see her baby and only saw photos of him before passing away.

Fozia who worked at Birmingham Magistrate's Court's probation services had started to recover after the birth, but her condition got worsen due to the development of blood clots.

Seeing the deteriorating condition her husband and father, Nabil were allowed to visit wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

"She was really happy, she got the baby photo they [the nurses] printed out for her", Fozia's husband Mr. Ali said as quoted by The DailyMail UK.

"She was holding and say ‘look it’s our baby’ and ‘we’re going to come home soon’… that’s the last time I spoke to her", added Mr. Ali.

The baby tested negative for coronavirus but remains in hospital.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 27 lakh people and killed over 1.9 lakh people, as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University. With 8.68 lakh cases, the US is the worst affected country.