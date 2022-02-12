Happy Kiss Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages to share with your valentine

Valentine's Week has arrived, and people are enjoying each day with vigour and affection. Everyone is looking forward to Valentine's Day on February 14th, but the days leading up to it are particularly significant for couples.

Valentine's Week begins with simple presents and gestures on Rose Day and Chocolate Day, then progresses to times where you can freely display your love, such as Kiss Day. Kiss Day, one of the most exciting days of the love week, occurs shortly before Valentine's Day, when couples pledge their love for one other with a kiss on this day.

Kiss Day is particularly popular among new lovebirds and young people, but it is also widely observed by couples who want to renew their affection.

Valentine's Week is all about expressing your feelings to your partner, and one of the finest ways to do it is with a kiss.

I feel like I'm in heaven when my lips touch yours. Happy Kiss Day 2022

Soul meets soul on lover’s lips - Percy Bysshe Shelley

I do not know how to kiss, or I would kiss you. Where do the noses go?-Ingrid Bergman

Kissing you right on your lips is the best feeling of my life. Happy Kiss Day!

I feel safe when you are by my side and I miss you when you don’t kiss me. Happy Kiss Day 2022

Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life - Beau Taplin

Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you; tomorrow I’ll miss you - Paul McCartney

Every morning, a kiss from you brightens my day. Happy Kiss Day 2022

I wish when the sun meets the sky, your lips meet mine. Happy Kiss Day 2022!

Send these messages and have a great Kiss Day with your partner.