Krishna Janmashtami 2022: WhatsApp messages, quotes, status and more here

The popular Indian festival Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 19. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as per Hindu mythology. Janmashtami is considered one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. People of Hindu believe organise pujas, visit temples, decorate homes, and fast on this day.

On the occasion of the birth of Lord Krishna, we provide some nice greetings and messages that you can share with your loved ones. You can also use them to post on Facebook, WhatsApp, or other social networking platforms.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Whatsapp messages, status and wishes

May Krishna ji continuously shower you with joy, love, and tranquilly. Cheers to you and your family on Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra- Happy Janmashami!

I hope Krishna's joyful melodies bring you joy and bliss on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami!

Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy Janmashtami. I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries.

Ahead of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, here's sending my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. Jai Shri Krishna!

Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, success and prosperity ahead of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Quotes

“Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power and morality.” - The Bhagavad Gita

May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your makhan-mishri with all your worries and sorrow. Happy Janmashtami!

“A gift is pure when given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return” Jai Shree Krishna!

Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

“Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility and devotion.” Happy Janmashtami!

