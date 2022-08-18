Krishna Janmashtami 2022: 5 life changing lessons to learn from Lord Krishna

File Photo

Krishna Janmashtami is a celebration of the birth of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day is celebrated by devotees all over the globe with decorative jhankis, prayers, kirtans and fasts. The festival is also known as Gokulashtami or Shri Krishna Jayanti.

In Gujarat, the festival is called as Satam Atham and in South India, it is called as Ashtami Rohini.

Devotees worship little Kanha ji by offering makhan, mishri and milk on this day. Lord Krishna’s spiritual teachings are considered to be a great way of leading life. He educated the world about devotion and dharma.

READ | Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Do's, don’ts for people who are fasting on Gokulashtami

During the battle of Kurukshetra, he enlightened Arjuna with many life lessons that we can apply to our life as well.

Here are 5 life-changing lessons by Lord Krishna that you shouldn’t miss on Janmashtami 2022

Significance of Karma

In the holy scripture of Gita, Lord Krishna says that whenever we are in a moral dilemma, we should concentrate on our duty i.e. dharma. This is because emotions make us weak, and we deviate from the dutiful path.

According to Lord Krishna, dharma is objective in nature and we shouldn’t let our subjective emotions come in its path.

Everything happens for good

As per Lord Krishna, whatever happens, happens for good. If you are going through a bad face in life, then there is a reason behind it, and you should accept whatever life throws your way.

Its important to live in the present and not worry about the future as you cannot control it.

Good deeds will always be rewarded

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna believed that the ‘doer of good never comes to grief. Anyone who follows his/her duty will always remain protected by Lord Krishna.

The choices we make during our lives decided our fate and those who choose good always remain protected.

No job is big or small

Lord Krishna says that no job is menial. You should love your job and give your best to it. It doesn’t matter if its big or small.

READ | Janmashtami 2022: Date, significance, history of Dahi Handi festival; Know why its organised on Gokulashtami

It is crucial to be truly satisfied with your job and to respect it at all times.

Everyone needs a friend

Lord Krishna’s friendship with Sudhama is something we all cherish. There is a lot to learn from the bond that they shared with each other. According to the scriptures, their friendship is all about love and respect.

Krishna’s friendship with Draupadi is also highly valued as it teaches us the importance of trust and unity in friendship.