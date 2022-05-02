Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Beautiful mehendi designs for Eid celebrations

Instagram(@_mehendi_by_gayu__)

The holy festival of Eid is celebrated by Muslims across the country with great pomp and show. All Muslims celebrate the special day by greeting each other, wearing new clothes and enjoying delicious dishes. Women apply mehendi on their hands to make them look more beautiful. Most of the women prefer applying Arabic mehendi on the festival.

If you are searching for some beautiful mehendi designs that can make your Eid even more pleasant, here are some unique designs for you

Floral mehendi design

If you are someone who enjoys having delicate flowers made with mehendi on your hand. You can pick one from the design shared here. Wear your best sharara or any other outfit to look the best of all.

Simple Mehendi design

If you are someone who doesn’t like to get heavy mehendi on your hands, you can go for simple designs too. These designs are so easy that you can make them yourself if you try.

Chandelier mehndi design

The Chandelier mehendi designs are one of the most popular kinds of mehendi designs these days. Women of all age groups are enjoying getting beautiful chandelier mehendi on their hands.

Shaded mehendi design

There are many Muslim girls who like to get shaded mehendi designs on their hands. If you want to get some shaded mehendi patterns in Arabic style, you can try these unique designs too.

Glitter mehendi

If you are someone who likes to add a pinch of glamour to your hands, you should definitely get some glittery mehendi designs. These are applied using specially made glitter cones that include henna. It is perfect for those who want to have that extra shimmery look on Eid.

With these designs, not only your hands will look beautiful, but you will also feel beautiful while enjoying the positive vibe of Eid festival.