Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
The festival of Diwali brings happiness, people eagerly wait for this festival throughout the year. Diwali is a festival of lights and enthusiasm and people start prepping for it weeks before. On this day people burn a lot of crackers along with sweetening each other's mouths to share their happiness.
On this festival, check out some happy Diwali 2022 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings and share them with your loved ones.
Happy Diwali Wishes:
- I send everyone my warmest greetings on this auspicious occasion of Diwali.
- Let’s add another lovely memory to our life by celebrating Diwali with our families and friends. A lovely Diwali to you.
- “Let us celebrate the Diwali festival with smiles on our faces and joy in our hearts.” “Diwali greetings to everyone.”
- May Diwali bring you enough light to chase away all the darkness in your life.
- May the allure of Diwali never wane. “Let’s celebrate this great holiday with the best foods and company.” Happy Diwali!
Happy Diwali Quotes:
- May the beauty of the Deepawali season fill your home with joy, and may the coming year bring you everything that makes you happy.
- Shoot a rocket of prosperity, light a flowerpot of happiness, and wish you and your family a glittering Diwali!
- Diyas are here to help you light up your life, decorations to help you beautify and make all your problems disappear, and sweets to add that special something to your life. We wish you a joyous Diwali.
- With this festival of lights, may you find true joy, prosperity, and love. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali.
- We all wish you a very happy and prosperous Diwali filled with everything you desire.
Happy Diwali WhatsApp message:
- May the Diwali magic fill our lives with more love, affection, and respect for one another. Happy Diwali to all my loved ones!
- On Diwali, I ask Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi to always shower us with their blessings and love. I wish you all a joyous Diwali.
- May the Diwali magic fill our lives with more love, affection, and mutual respect. Happy Diwali to everyone I care about!
- On Diwali, I pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi to always bless and love us. I wish you all a very happy Diwali.
- Deepawali, may the auspicious day bring you all the goodness in the world. May your life be filled with good health, wealth, and happiness.