Diwali 2022: Things to keep in mind while bursting firecrackers to have a safe diwali

Photo: Pixabay

The festival of Diwali brings happiness, people eagerly wait for this festival throughout the year. On this day people burn a lot of crackers along with sweetening each other's mouths to share their happiness.

To celebrate any happiness or joy, two special things are definitely included, the first of which is sweets and the second is crackers. Whether it is marriage, the happiness of winning the match of the Indian team, the government of choice or the happiness of getting the result of any examination. There's no celebration in India without these two. But, we need to be extremely careful as eating too many sweets can lead to health problems and a slight inadvertence while bursting firecrackers can lead to a major accident.

To avoid this, it is very important to take care of some dos and donts.