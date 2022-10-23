Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Diwali 2022: Things to keep in mind while bursting firecrackers to have a safe diwali

A slight inadvertence while bursting firecrackers can lead to a major accident. To avoid this, it is very important to take care of some dos & donts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

Diwali 2022: Things to keep in mind while bursting firecrackers to have a safe diwali
Photo: Pixabay

The festival of Diwali brings happiness, people eagerly wait for this festival throughout the year. On this day people burn a lot of crackers along with sweetening each other's mouths to share their happiness.

To celebrate any happiness or joy, two special things are definitely included, the first of which is sweets and the second is crackers. Whether it is marriage, the happiness of winning the match of the Indian team, the government of choice or the happiness of getting the result of any examination. There's no celebration in India without these two. But, we need to be extremely careful as eating too many sweets can lead to health problems and a slight inadvertence while bursting firecrackers can lead to a major accident.

To avoid this, it is very important to take care of some dos and donts.

  • Do not light crackers by keeping the face above them
  • Do not carry crackers in hand while it is burning
  • Do not wear loose or nylon clothes. Wear cotton clothes while bursting firecrackers.
  • Avoid using candles or lighters or bursting crackers. Light the crackers with lengthy lighted sparkles and get away immediately.
  • Wear glasses while bursting crackers to protect your eyes from the smoke and fire sparkle.
  • Keep the bucket of water and first-aid kit handy
  • Burst firecrackers only in open space
  • Never forget to wear footwear while bursting a firecracker
  • Think about the environment and use only green crackers.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao bring Bappa home
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks like princess in silk saree, photos go viral
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged snake in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.