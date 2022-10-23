Diwali 2022: Six tips to protect your lungs, avoid breathing problems from firecracker smoke

Photo: Pixabay

Prolonged exposure to pollutants spread in the air during the festival of Diwali can be dangerous for asthma patients and even for the ones who don't have asthma. They may also be prone to coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing and an asthma attack. Diwali is that time of the year when people are completely immersed in the festive spirit and are suffering from asthma, lung fibrosis, allergic rhinitis and bronchitis. ) may fail to deal with respiratory diseases and take precautions.

This is also the time when Diwali pollution raises its ugly head and gives rise to many health problems. However, precaution is always better than treating flare-ups of these disorders.

Here are some important tips to avoid breathing issues:

Diwali 2022: Know firecracker timings, rules, other govt norms in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities

Vitamin C- Vitamin C strengthens your immune system as well as detoxifies the body. The easiest way to take it is to start drinking lemon water daily. Apart from this, definitely eat amla. You can have it in the form of chutney, candy, murabba or pickle. do breathing exercises

Breathing exercise- Staying active is also very important for your lungs to work properly and for the immunity to be fine. Do breathing exercises, and anulom-vilom, as well as keep drinking water. For maximum benefits of exercise, always do it in the morning. At this time the air is also less toxic.

Wear a mask- We all have realized that wearing a mask can help prevent coronavirus. So, to avoid pollution and the coronavirus, put on a mask before leaving the house. Due to this, small particles present in the air will not be able to weaken them by entering your lungs.

Avoid going outside- To avoid the pollution of Diwali, doctors advise not to go out much from the house. With this, you can avoid many types of polluting factors that damage your lungs.

Air purifier- The air in the house is less polluted than outside. But that doesn't mean that staying at home is safe for your lungs. That's why doctors recommend using air purifiers at home.

Stay hydrated- Drinking enough water is important for lung health. Lack of water in the body works to weaken the internal organs. In this case, drink fluids throughout the day. Doing so helps you maintain the mucosal lining in the lungs, and this allows the lungs to function optimally.