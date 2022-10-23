Diwali 2022: Know firecracker timings, rules, other govt norms in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities

Representational image

The festive season is upon us and Diwali 2022 is just one day away, with the festivities and celebrations across India all set to reach their peak tomorrow. One of the most common ways of celebrating Diwali across the country is to burst firecrackers to mark the win of good over evil.

Since Diwali coincides with the season of worsening air quality across the northern states in India, the governments of many states have decided to issue a list of rules when it comes to bursting crackers to ensure a safe and eco-friendly Diwali celebration.

While some states have decided to limit the bursting of firecrackers to a limited time, other states have decided to ban the sale and production of crackers this Diwali altogether. Some states have also decided to impose a fine on those found bursting crackers on Diwali.

Here are some states, and cities with cracker norms on Diwali 2022 –

Delhi

The AAP government in Delhi has decided to ban crackers this Diwali and said, “Strict action will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Under section 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there is a provision of a fine of Rs 200 and/or jail for 6 months against those who burst crackers.”

Mumbai

The Mumbai police have issued a notice, banning the sale and purchase of firecrackers in the city without any prior permission. A strict fine will be imposed on those found selling crackers in Mumbai.

Bengaluru

As per the Supreme Court guidelines, crackers can be burst on Diwali in all of Karnataka, including Bengaluru for a fixed time. The order states that crackers can be burnt in Karnataka between 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali.

Uttar Pradesh

No norms have been issued in Uttar Pradesh regarding the ban or bursting of firecrackers. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath however has encouraged people to purchase green crackers which cause less pollution.

Chennai

Chennai Police, in accordance with the Supreme Court order, has allowed the bursting of only green crackers this Diwali. People will be allowed to burst crackers only for two hours in the entire day i.e. 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.

Chandigarh

Residents of Chandigarh and other cities of Punjab will be allowed to burst green crackers this Diwali to reduce pollution. They will only be allowed to burst crackers for two hours tomorrow i.e. 8 pm to 10 pm.

