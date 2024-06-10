PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

Watch: Rohit Sharma leaves everyone in splits, seen looking for coin during toss, found it in…

Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'

Samsung launches 2024 QLED 4K TV series in India, price starts at Rs…

Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

Watch: Rohit Sharma leaves everyone in splits, seen looking for coin during toss, found it in…

Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'

10 foods you should avoid eating with curd

10 most expensive Bollywood weddings

Mughal princesses who married Hindu kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

With Mr & Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao has reminded Bollywood of content's pull at box office; superstars take note

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 22 to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan is set to face Canada in the 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11 at 08:00 PM IST. The Men in Green have had a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering defeats against the USA and India, and are currently ranked fourth in the Group D points table.

Meanwhile, Canada secured their first win in T20 World Cup history by defeating Ireland in their second match of the 2024 campaign, placing them third in the Group D points table.

Live streaming details

When to watch the Pakistan vs Canada game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The Pakistan vs Canada match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 8 PM (IST) on Tuesday, June 11.

Where will the Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Canada game of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Star Sports Network has the telecasting rights for the entire T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

All four drop-in pitches at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium are proving to be helpful for bowlers in this tournament. The surface remains fresh after the first four matches at this venue, with pace bowlers continuing to dominate in low-scoring matches.

Weather forcast

The temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, with humidity at approximately 52% and cloud cover at 10%.

Predicted playing XI

Pakistan - Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

Canada - Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Interlocking fates: What does Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif want from China vis-à-vis India?

Viral video: Pune man surfs on waterlogged roads, internet is stunned

Watch: Anushka Sharma grooves to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Kajra Re, recreates iconic steps in throwback viral video

Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed, several injured, NIA reaches J&K to coordinate with local police

This actor lost father at 5, worked as bus conductor, became superstar, later faced bankruptcy because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement