PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 22 to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Pakistan is set to face Canada in the 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11 at 08:00 PM IST. The Men in Green have had a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering defeats against the USA and India, and are currently ranked fourth in the Group D points table.

Meanwhile, Canada secured their first win in T20 World Cup history by defeating Ireland in their second match of the 2024 campaign, placing them third in the Group D points table.

Live streaming details

When to watch the Pakistan vs Canada game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The Pakistan vs Canada match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 8 PM (IST) on Tuesday, June 11.

Where will the Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Canada game of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Star Sports Network has the telecasting rights for the entire T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

All four drop-in pitches at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium are proving to be helpful for bowlers in this tournament. The surface remains fresh after the first four matches at this venue, with pace bowlers continuing to dominate in low-scoring matches.

Weather forcast

The temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, with humidity at approximately 52% and cloud cover at 10%.

Predicted playing XI

Pakistan - Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

Canada - Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon