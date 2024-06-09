This film starred three superstars, was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, earned Rs 175 crore

Before Aamir Khan, the 2012 suspense crime thriller Talaash was offered to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, who rejected the film. It also starred Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles.

Directed by Reema Kagti, the 2012 suspense crime thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji in the leading roles. Aamir headlined the film as Inspector Surjan 'Suri' Singh Shekhawat and the film revolved around his search for the truth in a high profile murder case of a famous film actor. Rani Mukerji played Aamir's wife Roshni Shekhawat, while Kareena played the mysterious character of a prostitute named Rosie, who helps Aamir in his case.

Before Aamir came on board, the makers had approached Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Saif Ali Khan for the leading role. In an interview with The Times of India in 2013, Salman revealed that Farhan Akhtar, who had co-produced Talaash with Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment, had approached him for the 2012 crime thriller written by Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. It was reported that Reema Kagti had even met Salman a couple of times for the narration, but the Sultan actor refused the film saying that he might lose his mass audience with the film, which catered more to multiplex, urban audiences.

When Talaash was offered to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor rejected it saying that he didn't wish to work in a suspense thriller. When Aamir was asked about the same at the film's music launch, he deflected the question and said, "I didn’t know about it. Even for my other films, I’ve no idea who they are offered to first before they come to me." Ahead of its release, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Talaash was also offered to Saif Ali Khan as she told Hindustan Times, "Not many know, but Saif too was offered Talaash. Reema Kagti wanted him in the movie, but his dates didn't work out. He is really excited that I am part of it."





The film's gripping screenplay, excellent performances, brilliant direction, and stunning cinematography led to it receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Reema Kagti directorial was made in Rs 60 crore, and earned Rs 93 crore in India and grossed Rs 175 crore worldwide.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.