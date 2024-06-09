Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, son Anant at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

This film starred three superstars, was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, earned Rs 175 crore

Meet Vladimir Putin's eldest daughter, an endocrinologist, who made rare appearance at...

Ratan Tata's company set to bring fast internet for mobile users in Rs 15000 crore deal with...

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 likely from Feb 19 to March 9, Team India's participation....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, son Anant at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

8 side effects of eating noodles daily

Batters with highest scores in IND vs PAK T20Is

Difference between black, white, yellow tiger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

This film starred three superstars, was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, earned Rs 175 crore

This Sunny Deol film was being made with pan-India star, actress walked out after shoot, had no producer, it earned...

Meet actor who failed to join Indian Army, battled depression at 21, was jobless after debut film, later became...

HomeWorld

World

Meet Vladimir Putin's eldest daughter, an endocrinologist, who made rare appearance at...

Maria Faassen, also known as Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, is a paediatric endocrinologist from Russia. She is the eldest daughter of the president.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 06:23 PM IST

Meet Vladimir Putin's eldest daughter, an endocrinologist, who made rare appearance at...
(Image source: X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vladimir Putin's daughters are not usually seen in public, but this week, they participated in panels at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
 
Let's delve into the life of Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, one of Putin's daughters from his first marriage to Lyudmila, whom he divorced in 2013 after almost thirty years of marriage.

Maria Faassen, also known as Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, is a paediatric endocrinologist from Russia. She is the eldest daughter of the president.
 She went to German school during her family's 1980s residence in Dresden, East Germany. In spring 1991, after her family moved back to Leningrad, she enrolled in Peterschule, a German gymnasium located in Saint Petersburg.

Vorontsova graduated from Moscow State University with degrees in biology and medicine. She was a PhD candidate at the Endocrinology Research Centre, which runs the charity project Alfa-Endo for children with endocrine diseases. 

The US Department of Treasury sanctioned Vorontsova on April 6, 2022, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to the department, Vorontsova "leads state-funded programmes that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin towards genetics research and are personally overseen by Putin." The European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, and New Zealand have also endorsed her.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave for these states for next few days, check full forecast

Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey breaks silence over controversial NEET scores, says 'need more...'

Key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today; Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to discuss leadership roles

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa survive Netherlands scare to secure nail-biting victory in New York

Akash Ambani-Shoka Mehta share romantic moment during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement