Maria Faassen, also known as Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, is a paediatric endocrinologist from Russia. She is the eldest daughter of the president.

Vladimir Putin's daughters are not usually seen in public, but this week, they participated in panels at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.



Let's delve into the life of Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, one of Putin's daughters from his first marriage to Lyudmila, whom he divorced in 2013 after almost thirty years of marriage.

She went to German school during her family's 1980s residence in Dresden, East Germany. In spring 1991, after her family moved back to Leningrad, she enrolled in Peterschule, a German gymnasium located in Saint Petersburg.

Vorontsova graduated from Moscow State University with degrees in biology and medicine. She was a PhD candidate at the Endocrinology Research Centre, which runs the charity project Alfa-Endo for children with endocrine diseases.

The US Department of Treasury sanctioned Vorontsova on April 6, 2022, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to the department, Vorontsova "leads state-funded programmes that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin towards genetics research and are personally overseen by Putin." The European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, and New Zealand have also endorsed her.