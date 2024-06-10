Twitter
Samsung launches 2024 QLED 4K TV series in India, price starts at Rs…

Powered by Quantum Processor Lite 4K, the new QLED 4K TV series provides 100 per cent colour volume with Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

Samsung on Monday launched the 2024 QLED 4K TV series in India, with a plethora of premium features at a starting price of Rs 65,990.

The series comes in three sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch.

It is available on online platforms including Samsung.com and Amazon.in.

"The new TV series provides life-like picture quality with the 4K upscaling feature that refines the content on the screen to near-4K levels, taking the overall viewing experience several notches higher," Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP, Visual Display Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Powered by Quantum Processor Lite 4K, the new QLED 4K TV series provides 100 per cent colour volume with Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR.

It also comes with 4K upscaling, which enables users to enjoy high-resolution 4K content; Q-Symphony sound technology, Dual LED, Motion Xcelerator for gaming and Pantone Validation, according to the company.

In addition, the series features Samsung's TV Plus service comprising over 100 free channels.

Furthermore, the built-in Multi Voice Assistant provides customers with seamless connectivity, while Samsung Knox, the top-tier security solution, provides a safe home experience, the company mentioned.

