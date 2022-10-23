Search icon
Diwali 2022: How many diyas should be lit and what’s the significance of each diya?

Diwali 2022: One of the main practices for Diwali is to light diyas. Find out why lighting 13 diyas at Diwali is significant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

Diwali, the festival of lights is the most awaited and joyous festival of Hindus. The foundation of every Indian family's moral tenets, Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil, wisdom over ignorance, hope over despair. Festivals aim to unite people from all walks of life in happiness and celebration. 
 
Every custom has a special meaning, whether it involves breaking out new clothes or lighting diyas. One of the main traditions practised by everyone throughout the celebration is lighting diyas. Diyas, which are earthen lamps, are lit to commemorate the celebrations. Diyas are thought to repel bad energy. (Also Read: Diwali weather update: IMD predicts cyclone and rainfall in these cities; check forecast)
 
Hindu mythology holds that during Diwali and Dhanteras, one must light 13 diyas in their home and offer prayers for prosperity and good health. The 13 diyas are said to guard against evil spirits and negative energy. They also stand for purity and kindness.
 
The significance of lighting 13 diyas are given below:
  1. 13 old or used clay diyas are to be lit and kept facing south near trash outside the house on Dhanteras in the presence of the entire family in order to fend off death. The first diya guards against sudden death for the family.
  2. On the night of Diwali, a second diya must be lit with ghee and set in front of your home's puja mandir or another suitable location in order to bring luck.
  3. In order to obtain Lakshmi's blessings for wealth, success, and prosperity, light the third diya in her presence.
  4. The fourth clay light should be placed in front of the holy basil plant, also known as Tulsi in India. This will bring happiness and calm to the family that resides in your home.
  5. The fifth diya should be placed in front of your front entrance; it helps keep evil spirits out of your house and spreads happiness and love.
  6. The sixth diya, which is considered lucky and ought to be lighted with mustard oil, is customarily set up beneath a peepal tree. It represents success in overcoming both monetary and physical difficulties.
  7. The seventh diya must be lit at whatever temple you choose, regardless of location.
  8. To fend off bad energy and evil spirits, the eighth diya must be lit next to the trash.
  9. Place the ninth diya outside the bathroom of your home to attract good luck and success into your life.
  10. You should keep the tenth diya, which symbolises protection from any bad energies, lighted on your house's roof.
  11. An eleventh diya, which counters negative energy, can be installed at any window in your home.
  12. Your home's top level has the twelfth diya, which is good for your health.
  13. Lastly, the thirteenth diya is to decorate the intersection of your home, which will assist you attract positive energy into your life.
