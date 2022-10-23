Diwali 2022: How many diyas should be lit and what’s the significance of each diya?

Diwali, the festival of lights is the most awaited and joyous festival of Hindus. The foundation of every Indian family's moral tenets, Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil, wisdom over ignorance, hope over despair. Festivals aim to unite people from all walks of life in happiness and celebration.

Every custom has a special meaning, whether it involves breaking out new clothes or lighting diyas. One of the main traditions practised by everyone throughout the celebration is lighting diyas. Diyas, which are earthen lamps, are lit to commemorate the celebrations. Diyas are thought to repel bad energy.

Hindu mythology holds that during Diwali and Dhanteras, one must light 13 diyas in their home and offer prayers for prosperity and good health. The 13 diyas are said to guard against evil spirits and negative energy. They also stand for purity and kindness.

The significance of lighting 13 diyas are given below: