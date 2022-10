Diwali bonus memes: Here are some hilarious memes that office employees will relate to

Just like every year, several groups of employees did not receive any gifts or were dissatisfied with the incentives they received as a Diwali bonus at a time when private businesses, state governments, and the federal government had announced bonuses and incentives for their employees. While some businesses started a trend by giving unusual gifts to their staff, other businesses showed less generosity. Select employees of the Gujarat-based diamond export company Shree Ramkrishna Export received solar panels, and the staff of the Chennai-based jewellery company received vehicles and motorcycles. In the midst of all this anticipation for Diwali Bonus, humorous memes swept Twitter as individuals made jokes in advance of the celebrations.

Let’s have a look at some of those hilarious memes starting from Netflix and other Twitter account holders:

Here's a Diwali Jonas for those who didn't get Diwali bonus pic.twitter.com/9eqxB63a5w — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 22, 2022

When you receive 78 rupees water bottle as a Diwali bonus pic.twitter.com/uZSiDbrjGo — bollywoodhead (@bollywoodhead) October 21, 2022

Le HR, whenever I ask for my diwali bonus: pic.twitter.com/BaDUKAN0Jp — shruti (@JustShruting) October 20, 2022