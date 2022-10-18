Suffering from gastric problem? Follow these 5 yoga asanas to improve your digestive system

Photo: Pixabay

You must have heard from many people that one should take a walk after eating food, it is beneficial for the digestive system. To strengthen the digestive system, it is most important that you keep your diet and lifestyle right. Along with this, some of your habits such as stress also affect your digestive system. In such a situation, along with correcting the diet and lifestyle, you should also adopt some yogasanas which accelerate your metabolism and make your digestive system strong.

5 Yoga asanas to strengthen your digestive system:

Bhujangasana: Also known as Cobra Pose, it helps to stretch and improve your abdominal muscles. In addition, it accelerates the process of digestion of food between your food pipe, stomach and intestines and thus strengthens your digestive health.

Parivrtta Trikonasana: Parivritta Trikonasana helps in better production of digestive enzymes in your stomach. Apart from this, it accelerates the metabolism and accelerates the process of digestion. This yoga posture also accelerates the functioning of the colon and cleans the toxins trapped in them. It helps in cleaning the colon and accelerates its functioning.

Setu Bandhasana: While doing Setu Bandhasana, the whole body turns, due to which there is a joint on the organs associated with the digestive system. Due to this, their blood circulation increases, due to which the speed of their work also increases. This accelerates the metabolism and it also accelerates the work of the intestines. In this way, it prevents the problem of constipation and helps in curing the poor digestive system.

Adho Mukha Svanasana: Downward dog posture is very beneficial for the stomach. It strengthens the abdominal muscles and its work makes Kaj healthy. Apart from this, it promotes metabolism and removes the problem of constipation. Along with this, it also promotes the muscles of the intestines and accelerates their work.

Savasana: The advantage of Shavasana is that it calms the mind along with the body and science has always believed that your mind and digestive system are connected to each other. Therefore, people who take more stress have more problems of constipation. In such a situation, this mudra firstly calms the mind and then promotes the digestive hormones by controlling the stress hormones. In this way, it helps in strengthening the easy digestive system. In this way, by doing all these yogasanas, you can avoid stomach-related problems like bloating, constipation, indigestion and slow metabolism.