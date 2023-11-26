Headlines

Ganga Snan 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance and celebrations

The significance of Kartik Purnima lies not only in celestial alignments but also cultural and spiritual contexts.

Nov 26, 2023

Ganga Snan 2023 marks a revered Hindu ritual set to occur on Kartik Purnima, a day coinciding with the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, typically falling in either October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This occasion holds immense spiritual significance, revolving around the sacred Ganges River and the profound ritual of taking a dip in its holy waters, known as Ganga Snan.

Date and shubh muhurat for Ganga Snan 2023

Scheduled for November 27, 2023, Kartik Purnima brings forth a day filled with rituals, prayers, and the auspicious act of immersing oneself in the divine Ganges, also known as Ganga Snan or Kartik Snan. The Purnima Tithi commences on November 26, 2023, at 03:53 PM and concludes on November 27, 2023, at 02:45 PM.

Puja vidhi for Ganga Snan

The Puja Vidhi (rituals) for Ganga Snan encompasses a deeply spiritual process. Commencing with personal purification rituals and dressing in traditional attire to approach the day with a cleansed mind, devotees then engage in prayers, expressing gratitude, and setting intentions for the sacred dip. Pilgrims gather at the Ganges, offering prayers at the riverbank, immersing themselves in the holy waters symbolizing soul purification and seeking divine blessings. Offerings such as flowers and fruits are made, demonstrating reverence and devotion. Acts of charity and kindness often accompany this sacred ritual. The culmination involves final prayers, expressing heartfelt gratitude, concluding the ceremony with a profound sense of spiritual fulfillment.

Significance of Ganga Snan

The significance of Kartik Purnima lies not only in celestial alignments but also cultural and spiritual contexts. It's believed that a dip in the holy Ganges on this day can cleanse sins, purifying individuals spiritually and physically. The river, considered the holiest in Hinduism, is believed to carry the divine essence of the goddess Ganga, sought after for blessings during this auspicious occasion.

Celebrations of Ganga Snan

Devotees anticipate Ganga Snan with reverence, engaging in prayers, rituals, and often fasting in preparation. Gatherings at the banks of the Ganges, particularly in cities like Varanasi and Haridwar, witness pilgrims coming together to celebrate the cleansing power of the sacred river. The atmosphere is charged with devotion as people unite in honoring the profound spiritual connection between themselves and the revered Ganges.

 

 

 

