Find out the best range of lip balms, get them under 400

Get your hands or the amazing offers on lip balm at a very affordable price only on Amazon
Whether it's for hydration, protection, or adding a pop of colour, lip balms are definitely a must-have in our beauty routine. Amazon has brought a great range of lip balm at a very affordable price. So, go ahead and indulge in some lip balm shopping.
- It will keep your lips supple and moisturized, relieve dryness and chapping, and even protect your lips from the sun
- It enriched with Vitamin E, Shea butter, and Jojoba oil for extra nourishment
- With 7 awesome variants, you'll have plenty of options to choose from.
Buy Now on Amazon
- They give your lips a colourful and luxurious feel while soothing and moisturising them
- Just apply it to your upper and lower lip, and you can always apply more if needed
- The best part is that these lip balms are infused with SPF20 to protect your lips from the sun
- The package includes 1x maybelline new york baby lips pink lolita and baby lips cherry kiss lip balm in the shade cherry kiss, weighing 4g.
Buy Now on Amazon
- It's free from chemicals and parabens, making it a safe choice for both men and women
- It's made with natural and safe ingredients, so you can feel good about using it
- The item size is 5GM, and it's made right here in India.
Buy Now on Amazon
- It's made with a delightful combination of fruit extracts and essential oils that work wonders for your lips
- Not only does it reduce pigmentation and promote an even lip tone, but it also gives your lips a visibly lighter and brighter appearance
- The key ingredients, like Draksha, Badam, and Mulethi, have amazing benefits. Draksha helps reduce pigmentation, Badam moisturises and heals with vitamin E, and Mulethi brightens lips while protecting them from sun damage
- This lip balm is made with 100% natural botanical extracts and is free from harmful chemicals.
Buy Now on Amazon