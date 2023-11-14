Find out the best range of lip balms, get them under 400

Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

7 calcium-rich foods for strong bones

7 Health benefits of dragon fruit

Runs scored by Virat Kohli in World Cup semi-final matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Find out the best range of lip balms, get them under 400

Get your hands or the amazing offers on lip balm at a very affordable price only on Amazon

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Whether it's for hydration, protection, or adding a pop of colour, lip balms are definitely a must-have in our beauty routine. Amazon has brought a great range of lip balm at a very affordable price. So, go ahead and indulge in some lip balm shopping. 

SUGAR Cosmetics - Tipsy Lip Balm At Rs 185

  • It will keep your lips supple and moisturized, relieve dryness and chapping, and even protect your lips from the sun
  • It enriched with Vitamin E, Shea butter, and Jojoba oil for extra nourishment
  • With 7 awesome variants, you'll have plenty of options to choose from.

Buy Now on Amazon


Maybelline New York Lip Balm At Rs 159

  • They give your lips a colourful and luxurious feel while soothing and moisturising them
  • Just apply it to your upper and lower lip, and you can always apply more if needed
  • The best part is that these lip balms are infused with SPF20 to protect your lips from the sun
  • The package includes 1x maybelline new york baby lips pink lolita and baby lips cherry kiss lip balm in the shade cherry kiss, weighing 4g.

Buy Now on Amazon


HAAPPY HERBS - BEAUTIFUL NATURALLY Lip Balm With Tint Strawberry At Rs 328

  • It's free from chemicals and parabens, making it a safe choice for both men and women
  • It's made with natural and safe ingredients, so you can feel good about using it
  •  The item size is 5GM, and it's made right here in India.

Buy Now on Amazon

Biotique Fruit Whitening/Brightening Lip Balm At Rs 165

  • It's made with a delightful combination of fruit extracts and essential oils that work wonders for your lips
  •  Not only does it reduce pigmentation and promote an even lip tone, but it also gives your lips a visibly lighter and brighter appearance
  • The key ingredients, like Draksha, Badam, and Mulethi, have amazing benefits. Draksha helps reduce pigmentation, Badam moisturises and heals with vitamin E, and Mulethi brightens lips while protecting them from sun damage
  • This lip balm is made with 100% natural botanical extracts and is free from harmful chemicals. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bikanervala founder Kedarnath Aggarwal dies: From selling sweets on streets to Rs 1300 cr firm, know inspiring journey

Over 800 Sudanese reportedly killed by armed groups in West Darfur: UNHCR

Mohammad Amir criticises Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's captaincy, cites MS Dhoni's leadership style

NEET Success story: Meet Dhruv Advani, only student from Karnataka in the top 10, know his preparation strategy

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE