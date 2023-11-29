Headlines

Get elegant and modern wall clocks for your homes on Amazon

Unlock the best deals on the trendsetting wall clocks on Amazon which will add a splash of style to your space.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Buying wall clocks is like adding a touch of personality and style to your space, all while keeping you on track with time and there are so many unique and beautiful designs available on Amazon that can really enhance the overall look of a room. It's definitely a fun way to express your taste and elevate your home decor. So go ahead and find that perfect wall clock that speaks to you. 

Titan Wooden Half Moon Wall Clock with Glass Dial At Rs 3,495

  • This clock not only adds a touch of elegance to your living room or bedroom, but it also features a special silent sweep movement, no annoying ticking sounds to disturb your peace
  • You get a 1-year warranty to cover any manufacturing defects
  • The clock's dimensions are 31W x 32H centimetres, making it a perfect fit for your space.

HARRIS & CO. CLOCKMASTERS Luxury Wall Clock At Rs 2,599

  • This contemporary-style wall clock is a perfect addition to your office, living room, or bedroom, with its sleek white colour and round shape, it adds a touch of modern elegance to any space
  •  The clock measures 30.5W x 30.5H centimetres, making it a great size for easy visibility
  • Featuring an analog display with Roman numbers, this clock has a top surface made of HD clear glass, adding a touch of sophistication to its design.

Metal Hanging Wall Clock At Rs 1,899

  • This stunning wall clock from Delight World is a true masterpiece, with its antique gold color and flower-shaped design, it adds a touch of elegance and charm to any room
  • The clock measures 120W x 49H centimetres, making it a statement piece on your wall
  • You can use this clock both indoors and outdoors, but it's specifically designed for indoor use.

ABOUT SPACE Wall Clock At Rs 1,209

  • Add a retro touch to your room with this unique wall clock, it features a rope hanging design, aged ivory finish, rust undertones, and distressed brown metal, giving it a vintage look
  • Its dimensions are 27.5 cm in diameter, 39 cm in overall height, and 4 cm in thickness
  • With its unique design and hemp rope hanging, this clock adds a stylish and distinctive feel to any room in your home.

