Shop now for high-quality knife sets at unbeatable prices on Amazon

Stay hydrated in one go with premium tumbler on Amazon

Experience effortlessly cooking with premium and durable spatula sets on Amazon

Lifestyle

Experience effortlessly cooking with premium and durable spatula sets on Amazon

Upgrade your kitchen with these versatile selection of spatula sets on Amazon and say goodbye to scratched pans.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Spatula sets are a practical and essential addition to any kitchen. With them, you'll have the right tool for every cooking task. Whether you're flipping pancakes, vegetables, or stirring a delicious sauce, a good spatula set will make your cooking experience so much easier and enjoyable and with different sizes and materials, you can choose the set that best suits your needs and preferences. So go ahead and treat yourself to a new spatula set with Amazon. 

Livmodern Pure Silicone Spatula Set of 4 At Rs 899

  • Get up to 36% off on this spatula set
  •  It includes a big spoonula, big spatula, big turner, and tong, these spatulas are made of FDA certified pure silicone with no fillers
  • The big spatula is perfect for scrapping vessels without scratches or noise, the big spoonula is great for mixing wet dishes and serving them with its versatile functionality and comfortable grip handle
  • The big turner is an ideal partner for cooking on a tawa or flat pan, handling everything from roti to eggs
  • The 10-inch long tongs with soft scalloped and heat-resistant silicone tips are perfect for indoor or outdoor use, grilling, serving desserts, and more.

AGARO Elegant 14 Pcs Kitchen Utensils Set At Rs 1,469

  • Get up to 51% off on this spatula set
  •  It includes a spatula, slotted turner, serving spoon, soup ladle, slotted spoon, pasta fork, whisk, basting brush, tongs, oven mitts, measuring spoons, measuring cups, hooks, and a storage container
  • These utensils are made of food-grade BPA-free silicone head with a wooden handle
  • They're heat resistant up to 230°C, non-toxic, and unbreakable, the durable wooden handle ensures zero heat transfer and protects against rust and scratches on non-stick cookware
  • With their ergonomic design and scratch resistance, they're perfect for everyday use, holiday cooking, barbecues, griddles, and campfires.

Fruitalite Silicone Kitchen Utensils Spoon Spatula Cooking Set At Rs 1,599

  • Get up to 47% off on this spatula set 
  • Wow, this 13 PCS set has got you covered with all the essentials, it includes a serving spoon, soup ladle, spatula, pasta fork/server, slotted turner, slotted spoon, round spatula, solid turner, tongs, whisk, basting brush, hooks, and a container for storage
  • And the best part is that the Spatula Set is made of durable, food-grade safe materials that are BPA-free and won't break, bend, or melt
  • They're 100% high heat resistant up to 446°F/230°C, so no worries if you accidentally leave them in the pot for a while.

Klick n shop Silicone Kitchen Spatula and Utensils Spoon Set At Rs 999

  • Get up to 50% off on this spatula set
  • It includes a utensil holder, large slotted spatula, skimmer, solid spatula, slotted spatula, solid spoon, slotted spoon, soup ladle, pasta server, tong, egg whisk, slotted turner, spatula, soup ladle, skimmer, whisk, and tongs
  • The soft silicone material won't scratch your non-stick cookware or expensive pans and these utensils won't chip, warp, or melt like your old plastic or bamboo ones
  • With the durable wooden handles, they're easy to grip and balanced for a joyful cooking experience
  • They're made of food-grade silicone, so no need to worry about any harmful reactions with your food or beverages.

