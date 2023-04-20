Search icon
Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting 2023: Crescent spotted in Saudi Arabia, Eid tomorrow

As the crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia, believers will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr Tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Muslims worldwide are preparing to celebrate the sacred festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr as the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is about to come to an end.  Islamic believers around the world, including those in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sharjah, Oman, Qatar, Makkah, and Madina, were eagerly awaiting the moon sighting. In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon was visible today, indicating that Eid will be observed tomorrow. 

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as "Meethi Eid," is celebrated by giving generously to charity, indulging in food, and making prayer offerings. The crescent of Shawwal was visible in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, April 20, presumably signifying the end of Ramadan. 

However, the month-long fast comes to an end with the celebrations of Eid Al-Fitr. Large crowds of worshippers typically gather to observe Eid Al-Fitr and break their fasts. The month of Shawwal is the tenth in the Islamic calendar or Hijri calendar. The sighting was confirmed by the Saudi Supreme Court, which also declared Friday to be the first day of Eid. Apart from Saudi Arabia, Oman has also announced moon sighting today.  

