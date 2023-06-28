Eid-ul-Adha 2023: 5 healthy dessert recipes to indulge without guilt on Bakrid

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is a Muslim festival celebrated worldwide. It is a time of feasting and sharing delicious meals with family and friends. Desserts are an essential part of any Eid celebration, but they can be high in calories and sugar. If you're looking for healthy dessert options to indulge without the guilt, we've got you covered! Here are five healthy dessert recipes that are perfect for Bakrid:

1. Dates and almond balls

Dates are a traditional food eaten during Ramadan and Eid, and they are also a great source of fiber and natural sugar. For this recipe, you'll need:

- 1 cup of pitted dates

- 1 cup of almonds

- 1 tsp of vanilla extract

- 1 tbsp of honey

- 1/4 tsp of salt

- 1/4 cup of unsweetened shredded coconut

Blend the dates, almonds, vanilla extract, honey, and salt in a food processor until the mixture is smooth. Roll the mixture into small balls and coat them in shredded coconut. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving.

2. Mango and yogurt parfait

Mangoes are a delicious and nutritious fruit that are in season during Eid-ul-Adha. This recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients:

- 1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

- 1 cup of Greek yogurt

- 1 tbsp of honey

- 1/2 cup of granola

In a bowl, mix the Greek yogurt and honey until well combined. In a separate bowl, layer the diced mango and granola. Top with the yogurt mixture and serve immediately.

3. Baked apples with cinnamon

Apples are a great source of fiber and antioxidants, and they are in season during the fall. This recipe is simple and delicious:

- 4 apples, cored and sliced

- 1 tbsp of cinnamon

- 1 tbsp of honey

- 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a bowl, mix the sliced apples, cinnamon, and honey until well coated. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and sprinkle with chopped walnuts. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the apples are soft and golden brown.

4. Chocolate chia pudding

Chia seeds are a great source of protein and fiber, and they are also rich in antioxidants. For this recipe, you'll need:

- 1/4 cup of chia seeds

- 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

- 1 tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder

- 1 tbsp of honey

- 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract

In a bowl, whisk together the chia seeds, almond milk, cocoa powder, honey, and vanilla extract until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Serve chilled and top with your favorite fruits or nuts.

5. Green tea ice cream

Green tea is a popular flavor in Asia, and it's also a great source of antioxidants. This recipe is a healthier version of traditional ice cream:

- 2 cups of unsweetened almond milk

- 2 tbsp of matcha green tea powder

- 1/4 cup of honey

- 1 tsp of vanilla extract

In a blender, blend the almond milk, matcha green tea powder, honey, and vanilla extract until smooth. Transfer the mixture to an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions. Serve immediately or store in the freezer.

