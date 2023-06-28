Eid-Ul-Adha: 5 easy to make traditional dishes for Bakrid Celebration 2023

Representational Image

Eid Ul-Adha: Every year, Muslims around the world commemorate Eid Ul-Adha, sometimes referred to as the "Festival of Sacrifice." Eid-ul-Adha will be observed this year on June 29, which occurs on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. The day honours Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to Allah and stands for submission, belief, and charitable deeds. The day commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to offer his son as a sacrifice to God.

The delicious variety of delicacies that adorn the dining tables is one of the festivities' highlights. These recipes, which range from exquisite mutton biryani to delicious kebabs, will undoubtedly improve the dining experience and make your Bakhreid celebration even more special.

Bhindi gosht:

Bhindi gosht is a delicious dish made of okra and minced mutton that goes great with tandoori rotis. Bhindi gosht is a robust meat curry that can be prepared in both dry and sauce. With a few straightforward and accessible ingredients, you can make this distinctive mutton meal at home.

Yakhni pulao:

The yakhni pulao, which consists of tender mutton and rice cooked in a flavorful mutton stock, is a taste powerhouse. Both the meat and rice are initially cooked separately before being assembled and boiled together to form a mildly-flavoured but delectable rice preparation, which is typically made with basmati rice and scented with whole spices.

Haleem:

Haleem is a stew prepared with lentils, meat (usually beef or mutton), wheat, and spices that are cooked slowly. To give the stew a flavorful texture, it is slowly cooked and stirred for hours on end. In order for family and friends to enjoy a meal together, it is made in excess. The dish is flavorful thanks to fried onions, chopped cilantro, and a dash of lemon juice. The toppings enhance the flavour of the hearty, salty haleem overall.

Mutton halwa:

The mutton halwa is a unique delicacy that features juicy, tender meat that is seasoned with rose water and cardamom. This Mughlai delicacy, which has its earliest known beginnings in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, is made with finely ground mutton, ghee, and sugar, as well as dry fruits for extra richness.

Sheer Khurma:

Sheer khurma, the most well-known traditional dessert given on Eid, has a beautiful flavour that combines sweetness, creaminess, and a smidgen of aromatic spices. These ingredients are vermicelli pudding, thin noodles cooked with milk and sugar and seasoned with cardamom, saffron and nuts like almonds, pistachios and dates in honour of Eid.

Shahi Tukda

The renowned delicacy Shahi Tukda, commonly referred to as "Double Ka Meetha," is made and consumed on Eid. Deep-fried bread slices are used to make it, along with milk that has been flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and various dried fruits like almonds, rose petals, pistachios, and kesar threads.