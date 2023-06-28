Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Eid-Ul-Adha: 5 easy to make traditional dishes for Bakrid Celebration 2023

Make your Eid ul-Adha feast even better with these delectable dishes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

Eid-Ul-Adha: 5 easy to make traditional dishes for Bakrid Celebration 2023
Representational Image

Eid Ul-Adha: Every year, Muslims around the world commemorate Eid Ul-Adha, sometimes referred to as the "Festival of Sacrifice." Eid-ul-Adha will be observed this year on June 29, which occurs on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. The day honours Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to Allah and stands for submission, belief, and charitable deeds. The day commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to offer his son as a sacrifice to God. 

The delicious variety of delicacies that adorn the dining tables is one of the festivities' highlights. These recipes, which range from exquisite mutton biryani to delicious kebabs, will undoubtedly improve the dining experience and make your Bakhreid celebration even more special.

Bhindi gosht:
Bhindi gosht is a delicious dish made of okra and minced mutton that goes great with tandoori rotis. Bhindi gosht is a robust meat curry that can be prepared in both dry and sauce. With a few straightforward and accessible ingredients, you can make this distinctive mutton meal at home.

Yakhni pulao:
The yakhni pulao, which consists of tender mutton and rice cooked in a flavorful mutton stock, is a taste powerhouse. Both the meat and rice are initially cooked separately before being assembled and boiled together to form a mildly-flavoured but delectable rice preparation, which is typically made with basmati rice and scented with whole spices.

Haleem:
Haleem is a stew prepared with lentils, meat (usually beef or mutton), wheat, and spices that are cooked slowly. To give the stew a flavorful texture, it is slowly cooked and stirred for hours on end. In order for family and friends to enjoy a meal together, it is made in excess. The dish is flavorful thanks to fried onions, chopped cilantro, and a dash of lemon juice. The toppings enhance the flavour of the hearty, salty haleem overall.

Mutton halwa:
The mutton halwa is a unique delicacy that features juicy, tender meat that is seasoned with rose water and cardamom. This Mughlai delicacy, which has its earliest known beginnings in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, is made with finely ground mutton, ghee, and sugar, as well as dry fruits for extra richness.

Sheer Khurma:
Sheer khurma, the most well-known traditional dessert given on Eid, has a beautiful flavour that combines sweetness, creaminess, and a smidgen of aromatic spices. These ingredients are vermicelli pudding, thin noodles cooked with milk and sugar and seasoned with cardamom, saffron and nuts like almonds, pistachios and dates in honour of Eid.

Shahi Tukda
The renowned delicacy Shahi Tukda, commonly referred to as "Double Ka Meetha," is made and consumed on Eid. Deep-fried bread slices are used to make it, along with milk that has been flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and various dried fruits like almonds, rose petals, pistachios, and kesar threads.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.