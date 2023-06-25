Eid Al Adha 2023: When is Bakra Eid? Know date, significance, celebration

Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the "Festival of Sacrifice," is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It holds great importance and is observed with enthusiasm and grandeur.

The date of Eid al-Adha changes annually, as it is determined by the Islamic calendar. It falls on the tenth day of the twelfth and final month, known as Dhul Hijjah. This month holds special significance for Muslims as it is when the majority of them embark on the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Eid Al-Adha 2023: Date

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the oldest and largest socio-religious organization of Indian Muslims, has declared that Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on June 29. Alongside India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, and Singapore will also celebrate Bakrid on the same day. However, Saudi Arabia will observe the festival on June 28.

Eid Al Adha 2023: Significance

Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. However, just as Ibrahim was about to carry out the sacrifice, Allah provided a lamb as a substitute, symbolizing the ultimate act of faith and submission to God's will.

Eid Al-Adha 2023: Celebration

The celebration of Eid al-Adha typically lasts for three days and involves various religious and social customs. One of the essential aspects of the celebration is attending special congregational prayers held at mosques or open prayer grounds. These prayers include a sermon followed by a collective supplication, where Muslims seek blessings and forgiveness.

Another central aspect of the celebration is the act of sacrificing an animal, typically a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. This act is symbolic and represents Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son. After the sacrifice, the meat is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the less fortunate. Sharing the meat with others, especially those in need, is an essential part of the festival and promotes community and generosity.

Families and friends come together during Eid al-Adha to share meals, exchange gifts, and engage in joyful festivities. It is a time for bonding, forgiveness, and strengthening relationships. Muslims also dress in their best attire and visit relatives, neighbors, and friends to exchange greetings and well-wishes.

Overall, Eid al-Adha is a joyous occasion that combines religious devotion with acts of charity and celebration. It serves as a reminder of Prophet Ibrahim's faith and the importance of obedience to God's will.

