Eid-ul-Adha on June 29 in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar to celebrate festival on June 28

Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, or the Feast of Sacrifice) is a religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide that commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. When it happens on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, following the completion of Hajj, the yearly trip to the holy city of Mecca, this event bears significant significance and is marked by many rites and acts of devotion.

When families and communities unite to celebrate this auspicious occasion, it is a time of immense joy, solidarity, and appreciation for Muslims all around the world. It's that time of year again, when preparations for Eid ul-Adha begin days in advance, with Muslims dressing in their nicest clothes, frequently new garments, and attending special congregational prayers at mosques or outdoor prayer grounds.

The discourse during Eid-ul-Adha prayers promotes the principles of sacrifice, obedience to God, and compassion for others, while one of the key rites of Eid ul-Adha is the qurbani, or sacrifice of a bovine, typically a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. This act represents Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son and demonstrates the importance of selflessness and devotion to God, while the meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for those in need, as sharing the meat with those in need is a fundamental aspect of Eid ul-Adha, fostering compassion, generosity, and solidarity within communities.

Eid ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims all over the world in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar, as a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's absolute dedication to Allah. It is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with UK, US and Canada will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on June 18 and if the moon is sighted, Bakhreid celebrations in these countries will commence on Wednesday June 28, 2023 while the Day of Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj - will be observed on Tuesday June 27, 2023.

If the crescent moon is not visible in these countries on Sunday June 18, 2023, the first day of the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will be observed on Tuesday June 20, 2023, and Eid al Adha 2023 celebrations will begin in these countries on Thursday June 29, 2023, with the Day of Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj - being observed a day before Eid al Adha, on Wednesday June 28, 2023.

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, the Sultanate of Brunei, and other South Asian countries, on the other hand, will prepare to see the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon on June 19, and if it is seen, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29; otherwise, it will be celebrated on June 30. This is due to the fact that the first day of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars, and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day. Hajj is a pilgrimage that every Muslim must perform at least once in their lifetime.

Eid ul-Adha is also a time for Muslims to gather and reinforce links of friendship and family, thus relatives and friends exchange greetings, pay visits, and share festive meals. It is a time of unity and celebration, with delectable traditional dishes and desserts being cooked and eaten, such as particular delicacies such as sheer khurma (sweet vermicelli pudding) and seviyan (sweet vermicelli).

Beyond its religious and social significance, Eid ul-Adha teaches Muslims deep moral and ethical teachings, reminding them of the ideals of sacrifice, obedience, thankfulness, and caring for others. It promotes charitable deeds by encouraging Muslims to contribute to the poor and needy during this time, and it emphasises the value of community, empathy, and the spirit of sharing.

Eid ul-Adha is a time of reflection and spiritual renewal for Muslims, as it serves as a reminder of the significance of religion, dedication, and submission to God's will, while also developing a sense of solidarity and inclusivity as people from various backgrounds gather to celebrate this wonderful occasion. The celebration not only promotes family and community bonds, but it also encourages acts of generosity and kindness, which embody the essential principles of Islam.