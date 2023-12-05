Headlines

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Explore the great deals on premium quality cotton towels on Amazon

Meet hacker who once worked for IPL team Rajasthan Royals, he failed twice before Rs 183 crore…

Effortlessly clean any surface with versatile cleaning clothes on Amazon

Meet woman behind Rs 100000 crore company, came to India as a tourist, she is Ratan Tata's…

Meet hacker who once worked for IPL team Rajasthan Royals, he failed twice before Rs 183 crore…

Effortlessly clean any surface with versatile cleaning clothes on Amazon

Check out the great deals on cleaning clothes available on Amazon and experience the spotless cleaning.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Cleaning clothes are incredibly useful for keeping your space clean and tidy. With high-quality cleaning cloths, you can easily tackle any mess and ensure a spotless clean and they are reusable and durable, which means you can save money and reduce waste by using them repeatedly. Cleaning clothes are a must-have for any cleaning routine, and they make cleaning tasks so much easier. So go ahead and grab some cleaning clothes on Amazon to make your cleaning experience a breeze. 

wolpin Microfiber Cleaning Cloths At Rs 189

 

  • They're super absorbent, lint-free, and streak-free, making them perfect for all your cleaning needs
  • Whether it's in the kitchen, car, or windows, these clothes will leave surfaces sparkling without the need for chemicals and they're soft, plush, and safe for all hard surfaces
  • You can even use them as towels for your face, hands, and hair. With a set of 5, you'll have plenty to tackle any cleaning task.

Buy Now on Amazon

SOFTSPUN Microfiber Basic Cleaning Cloths At Rs 375

  • They come in 10 different colours and are made of 80% polyester and 20% polyamide
  • These clothes are highly absorbent, lint-free, and streak-free, making them perfect for all your cleaning needs in the kitchen, car, and windows
  • They clean without the need for chemicals and are safe for all hard surfaces and they're super absorbent and dry in half the time of standard towels
  • They've received lots of highly-rated reviews and positive feedback from customers who have actually used them. 

Buy Now on Amazon

SOBBY 10 Pcs Small Size Kitchen Dish Cleaning Nonstick Oil Coral Velvet Microfiber Wipes Magic Oil Resistant Cleaning Cloth At Rs 312

  • These cleaning cloths are made of coral velvet material and measure 27 cm x 15 cm
  • The best part is that they are magic oil resistant, making it easy to absorb oil stains and save your efforts
  •  They also have strong water absorption capabilities, thanks to the coral fleece material, which helps in taking away oil and sewage. 

Buy Now on Amazon

HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloth At Rs 309

  • They're made from a blend of 85% polyester and 15% nylon, which makes them soft and lint-free
  •  The edges are reinforced for long-lasting durability and tear resistance and they make a great gift for loved ones or a valuable addition to your kitchen
  • They're super absorbent too, thanks to their unique structure with very fine fibres.

Buy Now on Amazon

