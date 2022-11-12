Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to protect yourself during earthquake

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 08:49 PM IST
An earthquake is a disaster that can happen anywhere, anytime. It is a bit difficult to find out when the earth will suddenly start shaking.
Earthquake tremors were felt again in Delhi today, and their intensity was very high 5.1 on the Richter scale. The early reports said that the earthquake's epicentre was in Nepal and that it registered as a 5.1 on the Ritcher scale. At 8:57 p.m., people in the nation's capital and surrounding regions felt the tremors.
Earthquake tremors were felt several times in the last one and a half months. After an earthquake, there is panic among the people. People start running here and there to save their lives. Experts have said, do not to take the tremors of the earthquake lightly, it can be a huge mistake. Preparation should be started from now for less damage due to earthquakes.
So, today we have come up with some effective steps, which you can use to save your life during quakes.
- As soon as you feel the tremors of the earthquake, you should immediately move out of that house to an open place. Stay away from large buildings, electric poles and trees.
- Do not use the lift at all to get out after an earthquake. Use the stairs only to get down.
- If you are in such a place where there is no use in getting out then find a place where you can escape to make yourself safe. You can protect yourself by rolling under the bed or under the table.
- Stay away from fans, windows, cupboards and heavy objects when the tremors are felt. There is a high risk of injury due to their fall and breaking of glass.
- Get under sturdy furniture like a bed, table, or desk and hold on to its lower parts tightly so that it doesn't move due to shaking.
- If you do not see any strong thing, then sit on a strong wall and cover the delicate parts of the body like the head, hands etc. with a strong thing or a thick book and sit on your knees.