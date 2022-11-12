Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to protect yourself during earthquake

Photo: Pixabay

An earthquake is a disaster that can happen anywhere, anytime. It is a bit difficult to find out when the earth will suddenly start shaking.

Earthquake tremors were felt again in Delhi today, and their intensity was very high 5.1 on the Richter scale. The early reports said that the earthquake's epicentre was in Nepal and that it registered as a 5.1 on the Ritcher scale. At 8:57 p.m., people in the nation's capital and surrounding regions felt the tremors.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR rock Twitter, users share memes, scary videos

Earthquake tremors were felt several times in the last one and a half months. After an earthquake, there is panic among the people. People start running here and there to save their lives. Experts have said, do not to take the tremors of the earthquake lightly, it can be a huge mistake. Preparation should be started from now for less damage due to earthquakes.

So, today we have come up with some effective steps, which you can use to save your life during quakes.