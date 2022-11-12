File Photo

Wednesday night at 8:57, residents of the nation's capital region (Delhi-NCR) felt a powerful quake.

The early reports said that the earthquake's epicentre was in Nepal and that it registered as a 5.1 on the Ritcher scale. At 8:57 p.m., people in the nation's capital and surrounding regions felt the tremors.

Also, READ: Delhi Earthquake: Social media users shared home videos and hilarious memes in response to the 'earthquake'