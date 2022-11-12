Search icon
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

Earthquake: According to authorities, the exact time of the quake was 19.57.06 Indian Standard Time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 08:23 PM IST

Earthquake (File)

An earthquake hit Delhi and NCR on Saturday. Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR). According to early reports, several other states, including parts of Uttar Pradesh, also felt the tremors. The provisional magnitude of the tremors was 5.4 on the Richter scale. 

According to authorities, the exact time of the quake was 19.57.06 Indian Standard Time. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometers and the epicenter was somewhere in Nepal. 

This comes just days after Delhi-NCR and several other Indian states felt strong tremors in the dead of the night. The magnitude of the quake was 6.3 and the epicenter was in Nepal. 7 people died in a Nepal city due to the quake.

Nepal had been experiencing a spate of earthquakes over the last few days.

Also read: Earthquake in Delhi-NCR rock Twitter, users share memes, scary videos

Nepal experienced its first earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on Tuesday at 8:52 p.m., followed by one of 3.5 magnitudes at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday around 1.57 am, the third earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the nation. 

 

