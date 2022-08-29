Divita Rai crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 by Harnaaz Sandhu in emotional video

Divita Rai

Divita Rai, a 23-year-old beauty queen, from Karnataka has become the new Miss Diva 2022. Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her as the next Miss Diva Universe 2022 at the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant.

watch video:

After winning the title, Divita walked with Harnaaz Sandhu on the stage. By profession, Divita is an architect and model. Apart from these, she loves to play badminton, basketball, paint, listen to music and read. She expressed her happiness and said, “It feels crazy. I finally have this [crown] on my head. It is unbelievable, I really have no words. It's crazy.”

Netzines have also reacted to the news on social media. One of them wrote, “Our reigning Miss Universe posing with our next Miss Universe??!?” The second person said, “Congratulations a the New Miss Universe India.” The third person says, “Pegada in miss universe.”

Another person said, “I saw all her interviews, she's really a good speaker, last year she got a very difficult question in miss diva yet she nails it, remembers a diamond was once a chunk of coal, India let us support our new queen.”

Divita will now represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, where Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss Universe 2021) will crown her successor.

For the unversed, Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud in December 2021 when she was crowned Miss Universe. On Sunday, August 21, the beauty queen once again made our nation proud when she represented India at the India Day Parade in New York and stunned everyone in a shimmering saree. India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on August 15 this year and the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut joined forces to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, i.e. 75 years of India's Independence in a grand manner.