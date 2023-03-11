Dipping your face regularly in ice water can damage skin texture, here's how

Dipping your face regularly in ice water can damage the skin texture, here's why

Various types of facials, face masks and beauty products are used to make the skin better and more beautiful. In the summer season, people use ice water or ice to improve the skin and protect it from problems. The use of ice on the face is called an ice water facial. Ice water facials are considered very beneficial for the face. By using this, your skin gets coolness and a glow also comes on the face.

Disadvantages of the dipping face in Ice Water

By doing ice water facials, the toxins present in your skin are removed and stress is also beneficial. But sometimes doing ice water facials in the wrong way causes serious damage to your skin. While doing ice water facial, you must keep these things in mind, otherwise, your skin can be badly damaged.

1. Irritation problem

While doing ice water facials, if you apply ice cubes directly on the face or skin, then due to this you may have a burning problem. Apart from this, applying ice directly on the skin can cause irritation on the skin. Therefore, to avoid these problems, you should tie a piece of ice in cotton or a handkerchief and then massage it. Apart from this, after applying ice on the face, it should be washed by immersing it in clean water.

2. Risk of bacterial infection

If you do ice water facial directly without washing your face, then due to this there is a risk of bacterial infection on your face. Rubbing ice on a dirty face can trap the dirt and bacteria on your face in the pores of the skin. Because of this, you remain at risk of skin infection.

3. Harmful for sensitive skin

Ice water facials are very harmful for people whose skin is very sensitive. The skin of people with sensitive skin can have many skin related problems due to ice cube. There can also be a problem of pain in the skin of such people. On the other hand, if people with dry skin do ice water facials daily, then due to this they may have to face the problem of irritation.

4. Can affect the blood flow of the skin

Ice water facials can affect the blood flow to your skin. That's why these things should always be kept in mind while doing ice water facials. If you already have any skin related disease or problem, then ice water facial should not be done without doctor's advice.

5. Fear of peeling the skin

You must follow the precautions while doing ice water facial. If you do ice water facials in a very harsh way, then due to this your skin may get cut or scratched on the skin. Because of this you have many problems.