This wonder ingredient is the secret of Mira Kapoor's golden glow

Mira makes a simple face pack of this turmeric brought from Nagaland and applies it on her skin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

This wonder ingredient is the secret of Mira Kapoor's golden glow

Mira Rajput also likes to apply turmeric and gram flour face pack like other celebs. But the turmeric used in their face pack is not normal. Rather, Meera takes care of her skin with specially prepared and sourced turmeric. Mira herself shared the secret of this turmeric with her fans and told why this turmeric has become their favourite.

Treatment of dull skin

Whenever Mira Rajupat finds her skin looking muddy and dull, she fixes it with turmeric to make it glowing and radiant again. Mira keeps sharing many of her skincare home remedies with her fans. In one of her videos, she mentioned a special turmeric. Mira ordered this turmeric online from Nagaland and it is now one of Mira's favourite ingredients.

Method of quick face pack

Mira makes a simple face pack of this turmeric brought from Nagaland and applies it on her skin. you can make it like this,

half teaspoon honey

1 pinch turmeric

Mira washes her face after applying the mix prepared from just these two things on the skin for 20 minutes. They say that this special turmeric does not leave those yellow patches on the skin, which leave most of the turmeric found in the market.

Mira says that the guarantee of the purity of turmeric is its yellow colour which remains on the nails. Because pure turmeric leaves its colour on the nails. But applying it to the skin, improves its cells.

Praising this turmeric ordered online from Nagaland, Meera says that you will find the richest form of curcumin found in turmeric in this turmeric. This turmeric is very bright yellow in colour and by looking at it you will clearly understand the difference between it and other turmeric found in the market.

Turmeric is also considered very useful for skin and health in Ayurveda. In addition, turmeric is an age-old recipe for improving skin tone, removing spots and keeping the skin young. Like Meera, you can apply it by mixing it with honey or you can make a face pack with anything like cream and gram flour.

