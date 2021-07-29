Devendra Singh Tomar â€“ A leader with a vision

Today our nation requires powerful leaders who could take us forward in these tough times. Leaders who work with a motive of the development of our country rather than their own. The ones who believe in the ideology of mutual prosperity of the nation. Politicians are the pillar of the country, they are called leaders because it’s their responsibility to lead us towards a better and brighter future. Only a true selfless politician can do this, he could turn his vision into reality. Talking about these attributes, the name of Devendra Singh Tomar comes to our mind. Devendra Singh Tomar is a respected Indian politician and a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party.

He holds an Engineering degree in Civil Engineering and currently is working as an active politician. Devendra Singh Tomar was born on 11 July 1962 to Late Shri Hakim Singh Tomar and Shrimati Sudha Tomar in village gram Thara Nawali, Ambha, Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. His father Late Shri Hakim Singh Tomar was a government officer, he was a Deputy Director District Employment office and also a Social worker and an avid writer. Mr. Devendra Singh Tomar is married to Mrs. Manorma Tomar and is a proud father of two children.

He is the father of a son and a daughter. Looking into his personal life we find out that he is extremely talented and has an impressive educational background which is a crucial requirement because when a politician or any leader is well educated then only he could inculcate in the public the curiosity towards education. A true leader is one who awards the public without thinking of their own profits.

Talking about his professional and political life, Devendra Singh Tomar in his lifetime has been appointed three-time as the councilor of the Municipal Corporation of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. It was in 1999 that he was first elected as a councilor from ward number 7 in the election of municipal corporation Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Not only this, Devendra Singh Tomar was also appointed as the Vice Leader of opposition of the Municipal Corporation, Grawior, (MP) and served till the year 2004. Apart from these tenures Mr. Devendra Singh Tomar has also been a past participle of CBN International. Only a few people know that the real reason why Devendra Singh Tomar joined politics was that from an early age he was dedicated and keen to serve the common public of the country. His father was also a social activist, this inspired him too, to come and join politics with the sole motive to serve the masses. He joined politics with an inner motive to serve the public, the common man, the real citizens of the nation – Jan Seva was his motto. Being a member of BJP he firmly supports Bhartiya Janta Party’s Ideologies.

He wants to establish an ideal political system under BJP’s ideology in the country. Devendra Singh Tomar says,” Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. But when you become a leader, success is all about growing others.” These insights and ideologies show that he believes in mutual prosperity of the nation and its people. Devendra Singh Tomar has a Vision To Transform Gwalior Into a Smart City. He believes someday he will make it come true. Talking about today’s time when the whole nation is going through a really tough time, Devendra Singh Tomar has come forward to help the needy and helpless people of the rural area. He has Distributed ration, free of Cost, at doorstep of people who were deprived of it and couldn’t afford it, in Gwalior; helped numerous people in getting hospitalized when they needed urgent medication; helped people in getting the supplies of various medicines and required amenities. Not only this he has also distributed thousands of corona protection kits in Gwalior and has ensured that streets and colonies get properly and regularly Sanitized there.

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content