Decoding Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's pastel wedding outfits

Bollywood stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tie the knot in a beautiful pastel-themed wedding.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 05:37 PM IST

In a splendid ceremony at the ITC Grand Bharat in Delhi NCR, Bollywood stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat exchanged vows, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey together. The couple, draped in exquisite ensembles crafted by the renowned Anamika Khanna, shared glimpses of their wedding extravaganza on social media on March 16, 2024, accompanied by a touching message that resonated their profound connection and shared experiences.

Kriti was a vision in her blush pink lehenga, delicately embellished with intricate floral motifs, while Pulkit donned an olive-hued kurta, seamlessly complementing the pastel-themed ambiance of their wedding.

Pulkit's unconventional choice of attire was a standout feature, as he embraced a pista green kurta paired with a dhoti ensemble. The kurta, embellished with shlokas intricately woven throughout, brought a unique charm to his ensemble, diverging from traditional norms and adding a distinct flair to his groom attire.

The couple's preference for pastel hues reflected a growing trend in wedding fashion, wherein soft and soothing shades are favored over the conventional vibrant tones of reds and maroons. This shift towards pastels is attributed to their global appeal and the innovative use of textiles, creating a harmonious blend of vibrancy and subtlety, as noted by renowned fashion designer Gautam Gupta.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding was a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity, with their choice of pastel attire infusing a contemporary touch into timeless wedding customs. As they embark on this new chapter together, may their journey be filled with boundless love and eternal happiness.

 

 

