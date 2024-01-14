Decoding Ira Khan's look from her wedding reception

The grand wedding reception took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and was attended by a plethora of celebrities from various fields.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a splendid white wedding ceremony held in Udaipur. Following the intimate nuptials, the couple hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai, turning the event into a star-studded night attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

For the special occasion, the newlywed Ira Khan chose an exquisite sindoori red heavily embroidered lehenga that stole the spotlight. Her reception ensemble consisted of a sleeveless blouse, an A-line skirt, and a matching dupatta. The fitted bust choli featured a round neckline adorned with shimmering embellishments and gold dori embroidery. Ira gracefully carried her sindoori red lehenga with a chiffon embroidered dupatta draped over her arms.

Complementing her look, Ira styled her half-tied red hair in loose curls and adorned herself with a pair of golden bangles, statement rings, and earrings, adding an extra layer of charm to her appearance. To complete her stunning look, she opted for winged eyeliner, shimmering smokey eyeshadow, darkened eyebrows, sharp contouring, a bold red lip shade, and heavy mascara on her lashes.

Nupur Shikhare, the groom, chose an all-black sherwani featuring golden buttons and a subtle shimmer on the fabric. He paired it with dhoti-style pants and black leather jutties, presenting a classic and sophisticated look for the grand occasion.

The grand wedding reception took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and was attended by a plethora of celebrities from various fields. The star-studded guest list included iconic figures such as Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Juhi Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Sunidhi Chauhan, Suriya, Hema Malini, Manushi Chhillar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who had been in a relationship for over three years, exchanged vows on January 8 in a grand wedding ceremony, marking the beginning of their marital journey.