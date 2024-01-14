Decoding Ira Khan's look from her wedding reception

Headlines

How to Track Someone and Find Phone Location by Phone Number

Apple iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

This actress was married at 17, was only offered bold scenes, regretted doing Rs 687-crore hit franchise because...

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Decoding Ira Khan's look from her wedding reception

The grand wedding reception took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and was attended by a plethora of celebrities from various fields.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 11:04 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a splendid white wedding ceremony held in Udaipur. Following the intimate nuptials, the couple hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai, turning the event into a star-studded night attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

For the special occasion, the newlywed Ira Khan chose an exquisite sindoori red heavily embroidered lehenga that stole the spotlight. Her reception ensemble consisted of a sleeveless blouse, an A-line skirt, and a matching dupatta. The fitted bust choli featured a round neckline adorned with shimmering embellishments and gold dori embroidery. Ira gracefully carried her sindoori red lehenga with a chiffon embroidered dupatta draped over her arms.

Complementing her look, Ira styled her half-tied red hair in loose curls and adorned herself with a pair of golden bangles, statement rings, and earrings, adding an extra layer of charm to her appearance. To complete her stunning look, she opted for winged eyeliner, shimmering smokey eyeshadow, darkened eyebrows, sharp contouring, a bold red lip shade, and heavy mascara on her lashes.

Nupur Shikhare, the groom, chose an all-black sherwani featuring golden buttons and a subtle shimmer on the fabric. He paired it with dhoti-style pants and black leather jutties, presenting a classic and sophisticated look for the grand occasion.

Take a look here:

The grand wedding reception took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and was attended by a plethora of celebrities from various fields. The star-studded guest list included iconic figures such as Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Juhi Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Sunidhi Chauhan, Suriya, Hema Malini, Manushi Chhillar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who had been in a relationship for over three years, exchanged vows on January 8 in a grand wedding ceremony, marking the beginning of their marital journey.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Lord Ram's portrait prepared using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Chinese officials say COVID-19 infections may rebound in country in January

Ram Temple opening: From Makar Sankranti, shrines in Mauritius to organise chanting of Ramayana verses

Meet woman who lives in India's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is...

Merry Christmas box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film sees 37% growth, earns Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE