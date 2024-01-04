Decoding Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding outfits

While their intimate ceremony at Taj Lands End in Bandra showcased their distinctive style, the couple is gearing up for a grander celebration in Udaipur on January 8.

In a delightful departure from traditional wedding garb, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare embraced their individuality and personal style in their recent wedding ceremony, redefining bridal and groom attire paradigms.

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood legend Aamir Khan, radiated elegance and modernity in her wedding ensemble. Opting for a pastel pink dhoti pant ensemble adorned with intricate silver embroidery, she effortlessly paired it with a velvet embroidered blouse. The fusion of pastel shades and detailed embellishments created a refreshing, unconventional bridal look. The outfit was tastefully accentuated with a net dupatta casually draped over her shoulders and a pastel pink dupatta serving as a veil, adding depth to her ensemble.

Breaking away from conventional hairstyles, Ira embraced her vibrant red tresses, allowing natural waves to cascade down her shoulders, beautifully complementing her choice of accessories. Her adornments included a striking polki necklace and a maang tikka, adding a touch of traditional charm to her contemporary attire. Emphasizing her natural beauty, her understated makeup choice brought the focus squarely onto her carefully curated ensemble.

The groom, Nupur Shikhare, mirrored the couple’s non-conformist approach. His initial arrival at the wedding venue made headlines as he jogged eight kilometers, sporting athleisure—a testament to his spirited personality. He later changed into a sophisticated dark blue bandhgala kurta adorned with gold sequin work, paired with matching trousers and a long open jacket. This transformation from athletic wear to traditional attire epitomized the celebration's blend of novelty and tradition.

Their Mumbai marriage registration witnessed another unconventional sartorial display. Ira, once again, eschewed convention by adorning an embellished blue blouse with pastel pink dhoti pants and Kolhapuri flats, a bold yet captivating choice for the occasion.

While their intimate ceremony at Taj Lands End in Bandra showcased their distinctive style, the couple is gearing up for a grander celebration in Udaipur on January 8. Reports hint at a forthcoming Mumbai wedding reception, promising further fashion statements from the duo.