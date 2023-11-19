Chhath Puja 2023 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance

Day 3 of Chhath Puja: Sandhya Arghya - Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun, seeking blessings for their families' prosperity.

Chhath Puja, known as Surya Shashti, is a prominent Hindu festival spanning four days, beginning on November 17 and concluding on November 20. Observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla, it holds immense significance, especially in regions like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Devotees venerate Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya, seeking their blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families. The festival involves arduous rituals, including a 36-hour Nirjala fast, culminating in offerings to the sun gods during Sandhya and Usha Arghya on the third and fourth days.

Shubh Muhurat for Sandhya Arghya:

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Sandhya Arghya on the third day of Chhath Puja are as follows:

Sunrise timing: 06:49 AM

Sunset timing: 05:44 PM

Brahma muhurt: 05:04 AM to 05:57 AM

Abhijeet muhurat: 11:55 AM to 12:38 PM

Puja Vidhi of Sandhya Arghya:

Sandhya Arghya, or Pehla Arghya, involves intricate rituals and preparations:

Devotees, after taking an early morning bath, gather at the riverside or a water body with bamboo baskets filled with offerings.

Items like coconuts, oranges, makhana, dried fruits, and sattvik foods are meticulously arranged in the baskets or soops.

Thekua, a special prasad made from wheat, sugar or jaggery, is prepared with precision by mixing the flour and sweetener to form dough, which is then cooked until golden brown.

At the designated auspicious timing, prayers and offerings are made to the setting sun, expressing gratitude and seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

Significance of Sandhya Arghya:

Sandhya Arghya holds immense significance in Chhath Puja: