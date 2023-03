Chaitra Navratri 2023 Start and End Date: What are 9 forms of Goddess Durga to worship? Check day-wise list

Representative Image

Navratri is a 9-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Navratri is celebrated with fervour - two times in a year - while Sharad Navratri is celebrated in Ashwin month (September-October), Vasant Navratri or Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in Chaitra month (March-April).

During Chaitra Navratri, like Sharad Navratri, 9 forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Devotees observe a fast during this period and worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The Navratri celebrations cultimate on Ram Navami, which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram.

READ | 'I had married a...': Pakistan cricketer Mohsin Khan opens up about his marriage to actor Reena Roy, watch

As per Drik Panchang, this year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 and end on March 30.

Today we will tell you about the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga worshipped on each day during Navratri.

Day 1: March 22 - Pratipada - Maa Shailputri Puja

Day 2: March 23 - Dwitiya - Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3: March 24 - Tritiya - Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4: March 25 - Chaturthi - Maa Kushmanda Puja

Day 5: March 26 - Panchami - Maa Skandamata Puja

Day 6: March 27 - Shasthi - Maa Katyayani Puja

Day 7: March 28 - Saptami – Maa Kalaratri Puja

Day 8: March 29- Ashtami- Maa MahaGauri Puja

Day 9: March 30 - Rama Navami- Maa Siddhidatri Puja

READ | 8th Pay Commission news: Know all latest updates about date 2023, salary hike, pay matrix

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Ghatasthapana Muhurta will be from 6:23 am to 7:32 am on March 22.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:52 pm on March 21, 2023

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 8:20 pm on March 22, 2023

Meena Lagna Begins - 6:23 am on March 22, 2023

Meena Lagna Ends - 7:32 am on March 22, 2023