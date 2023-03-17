8th Pay Commission news: Know all latest updates about date 2023, salary hike, pay matrix

File Photo

Lakhs of government employees are currently waiting for a 4% DA hike. Amid all this, there is a giant buzz considering the 8th Pay Commission. In 2022, the Union government denied the claim and said that there will not be an 8th Central Pay Commission to revise salaries, allowances, and pensions of Central Government Employees and pensioners.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply, had said that there was no such proposal to consider. He was replying to the question "whether it is a fact that the Government is considering not constituting the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to revise salaries, allowances, and pension of Central Government employees and pensioners."

The 8th Pay Commission is set to replace the 7th Pay Commission? Know here

There is no confirmation as yet, however, as per reports, the government is planning to set up the 8th Pay Commission soon. The Pay Commission rules are generally revised every 10 years for government employees. The same pattern was followed during the implementations of the 5th, 6th, and 7th Pay Commissions.

What is the date for the 8th Pay Commission Implementation?

As per reports, the 8th Pay Commission might get introduced in 2024 and then implemented 2 years later in 2026. Experts state that the government could give this big bonanza to the employees before the Lok Sabha Elections, expected to be held by May 2024.

4% DA hike expected today

The first dearness allowance (DA) hike of 2023 for over 50 lahks Central Government Employees are expected to be announced on March 17, today.