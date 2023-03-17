'I had married a...': Pakistan cricketer Mohsin Khan opens up about his marriage to actor Reena Roy, watch

Reena Roy-Mohsin Khan

In the late 70s, Reena Roy was one of the highest-paid actresses having starred in several films including Zakhmee (1975), Apnapan (1977), and Jaani Dushman (1979). In 1983, Reena Roy married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and announced a sabbatical, despite having a successful film career. Reena Roy then shifted to Pakistan and gave birth to her and Mohsin Khan's daughter Jannat, better known as Sanam Khan.

Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan later divorced and in 1992 Reena returned to India with her daughter and made a comeback in Hindi cinema with the drama Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993).

Three decades after their separation, now Mohsin Khan has opened up about his relationship with Reena Roy and said, "I have no regrets. I had married a human being, I didn’t see who she was or where she was from. But I had decided that I want to stay in Pakistan… Pakistan is our identity."

Mohsin Khan also said that he had not seen any films by Reena Roy. "I never watched any of her films before our wedding, no one believes this. If I was leaving home and there was an Amitabh Bachchan scene going on, I would probably stop and watch, but otherwise, I have never watched films. And I was never impressed by the beauty, I liked a good human being," Mohsin Khan said.

Last year, during an interview with The Times of India, Reena Roy also opened up about her decision to marry Mohsin Khan and quit the film industry. Reena Roy said that she was tired of always working and it was her mother who had wanted her to settle down.

Reena Roy also opened up about her equation with Mohsin Khan and said that she has a lot of respect for him as he is the father of their daughter. Reena said that she and Mohsin are still in touch and share a beautiful bond.