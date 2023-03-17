UIDAI update: Step-by-step process to download Aadhaar card online in simple steps

File Photo

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which looks after matters related to Aadhaar also allows Aadhaar card holders to download the digital version of the Aadhaar card online. As with the physical copy of the Aadhaar, the digitally signed and password-protected electronic copy of the Aadhaar is also equally valid.

The digital Aadhaar also serves as a valid proof of identity and address for various purposes.

In order to access the digital Aadhaar, one must visit the official website of UIDAI - www.uidai.gov.in or www.eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Step-by-step process to download Aadhaar card online in simple steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) - www.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Download Aadhaar" option under the "My Aadhaar" tab.

Step 3: A new page will now open. Here, enter your Aadhaar number or enrolment ID (EID).

Step 4: Enter your full name, pin code, and the image captcha.

Step 5: Click on "Get One Time Password" (OTP) and you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the OTP and click on the "Download Aadhaar" button.

Step 7: Your Aadhaar card will be downloaded in the form of a PDF file.

To open the PDF file, you will have to enter the password which is a combination of the first four letters of your name in capital letters and your year of birth (YYYY) as shown on your Aadhaar card.